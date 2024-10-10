Wyndham Clark Details All The Cussing Going On At The President Cup, Hits Back At Tom Kim's Allegations

The 2024 Presidents Cup was another blowout win for the United States as it took care of the International squad 18.5-11.5 for the American's 10th straight victory in the biennial event. While the lopsided score would suggest a not-so-exciting contest, the event created plenty of drama, and maybe even a few new rivalries in the game.

Things hit a fever pitch during Saturday afternoon's foursomes session, particularly in the match featuring Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele against Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

On the 16th hole, Si Woo pulled off a ridiculous chip-in and celebrated by running around the green doing Step Curry's famous ‘night-night’ celebration. To pull out that celebration when there is still golf to be played was certainly a choice by Si Woo, and one he likely regrets seeing as how the Kim duo eventually lost the match on the 18th hole to Cantlay and Schauffele.

After their loss, Tom Kim went on to accuse American players of cursing at him and Si Woo during the match. Tom Kim's caddie, Paul Tesori, backed his player's allegations after the fact, but neither named names.

"As it got towards the end, it got a little feisty out there," Tom Kim explained. "I could hear some players cursing at us. That part wasn’t really – I don’t think there was good sportsmanship there. But it’s all part of the fun. I understand it."

Wyndham Clark had a front-row seat to the final few holes of the match in question and went on to mock Si Woo's celebration in an interview after the fact. Many accused Clark of being the American player who may or may not have been cursing at the Kims, and now weeks after the event, the former U.S. Open champion has decided to share his side of the story.

"I mean, they were just birdie after birdie," Clark told ‘The Loop’ podcast. "Every other hole. It was quite amazing, and I mean, as far as the cussing that was going on or any of the trash-talking, I feel like on our team, we were doing it only towards our guys. So guys were saying, y’know, "LFG" for our team and I think that’s where the cussing was."

Clark went on to make it clear that he wouldn't be apologizing for mocking Si Woo's ‘night-night’ celebration either.

"He did that right in front of Tony Finau and I, And we looked at each other. We’re like, ‘it’s a tight ball game. I don’t understand why you would do that?’ And then we go to 18, obviously, and we both were sitting there and we’re like, ‘Man, if we win this hole, we’re for sure giving them – we’re putting it right back in their face,'" Clark continued.

Thanks to a clutch birdie on the final hole from Cantlay, Clark was given the opportunity to put it right back in the International Team's face and that's exactly what he did.

If Clark and both Kims earn spots on the 2026 Presidents Cup teams, we should be counting on some fireworks.