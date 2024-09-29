Tom Kim Accuses American Players Of Cursing At Him During Presidents Cup, Doesn't Name Names

Just as he did during his debut appearance in the 2022 Presidents Cup, Tom Kim is making headlines during this year's edition of the biennial event, although this year's headlines don't have much to do with his actual play.

Kim, who is 1-2-0 for the week heading into Sunday's singles matches, was paired up with Si Woo Kim during Saturday afternoon's foursomes session. The Kim duo narrowly lost 1-down to the American team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, and it became clear Tom's post-match interview that frustration was very much settling in.

Speaking with the media, Tom Kim accused American players of cursing at him and Si Woo during their match.

"As it got towards the end, it got a little feisty out there," Tom Kim explained. "I could hear some players cursing at us. That part wasn’t really – I don’t think there was good sportsmanship there. But it’s all part of the fun. I understand it."

Cantlay made a birdie putt on the final hole to win the match for the U.S., and the two teams exchanged handshakes with no visible tension between them.

Reporters in the room did not ask either Kim to divulge which players were allegedly shouting curse words at them, but Golf Channel's Todd Lewis was able to speak with Tom Kim after the media session where he claimed he did hear some "PG, inflammatory" comments directed at them from the "American team."

Schauffele was asked about the claims from Tom Kim and wasn't sure where those allegations were coming from.

"I mean, I can speak for myself. I felt like Pat and I, we treated the Kims with the utmost respect. We’re trying to quiet the crowds down when they were hitting. … It was fair take, give and go," Schauffele said.

"I have no clue if anyone was doing any of that. I don’t believe any of our guys would do something like that. So, I’m not sure what he was hearing."

Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel made the claim after the fact that the incident may have occurred on the 11th hole where some American players were following the match inside the ropes and being "very loud, very local."

Tom Kim has been, without question, the most emotional and vocal player on the International team throughout the event, which he acknowledged during his presser.

"You see me out there throwing fist pumps and jumping on the green. It’s all part of it, I get it," Tom Kim added. "I just don’t think there’s a need to look at someone and curse at them. I just don’t think there’s a need for it. I understand it. I don’t get hurt about it. My feelings don’t hurt at all. I hope there’s no negative comments. That’s not what I’m trying to do here."