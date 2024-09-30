International Player Deletes Ridiculous Tweet Trash Talking American At Presidents Cup

Byeong Hun An fired off a bold tweet talking trash about Wyndham Clark at the Presidents Cup, and despite coming to his senses and quickly deleting it, screenshots live forever, and Clark couldn't help but respond.

While the 2024 Presidents Cup ended up being a lopsided 18.5-11.5 win for the Americans, the event had plenty of drama over the weekend. We not only had Tom Kim accuse American players of cursing at him, but An also took a shot at Americans on social media on Saturday.

The situation started during Saturday's foursome session when Si Woo Kim mimicked Steph Curry's ‘night-night’ celebration in a match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, a match the American side managed to win 1-up.

After the intense match wrapped up, the PGA Tour shared a video of U.S. player Wyndham Clark mimicking the ‘night-night' celebration to have a little fun with Kim.

An didn't seem to appreciate the post, and quote-tweeted it by writing "You always have a guy in your group, who doesn't do shi- but talk shi- all day."

These types of back-and-forths are what the Presidents Cup needs to add juice to the event, but the issue with An's post is that he didn't play in either of the two sessions on Saturday. If he managed to secure a point or two for the Internationals on Saturday, it would have been one thing, but he hit a single shot the entire day.

Clark was sure to remind An that he wasn't a factor on Saturday.

An may have recognized how ridiculous his post was, or maybe someone told him it was, because he decided to delete it and then issue an apology.

Clark and An each secured 1.5 points for their squads at the Presidents Cup.