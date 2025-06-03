WWE Looks More Like NASCAR As Slim Jim Sponsored Tables Are Introduced

I can already hear Pat McAfee:

"John Cena goes under the ring… and pulls out… the Slim Jim table, brought to you by everyone's favorite Meat Sticks and Jerky - try their new hot BBQ flavor now in convenience stores everywhere!"

In a you-can't-make-it-up, and almost parody-like situation, AdWeek has announced that the WWE and Slim Jim have extended their 2023 partnership that will now see the famous beef jerky both as a center-ring logo sponsor, as well as be featured on all "wrestling folding tables" for its Monday Night Raw, SmackDown and NXT events.

This is in addition to plenty of other sponsor logos and images around the once-fabled blue canvas wrestling ring, as the WWE continues to look more and more like a NASCAR driver's race car every passing week. This has been the case ever since it's new TKO partners took over majority control of the wrestling promotion as well as a massive Netflix deal that kicked off this past January.

"Extending our partnership during Monday Night RAW will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and energy of both Slim Jim and WWE," said Ashley Spade, VP and GM of snacks at Conagra Brands.

Oh, it'll be memorable alright, but a quick look at social media says that's for all the wrong reasons.

Listen, as a huge and lifelong WWE fan who has worked for some of the biggest WWE and wrestling-related media entities, this stinks as much as a Slim Jim left out in your car on a 100-degree day.

Sure, I understand that the promotion's parent company TKO Group Holdings, is primarily driven by bringing in as much revenue as possible, but when it cheapens and compromises the actual wrestling event you're watching, then that's frustrating.

Wrestling fans had better get ready for a ton of "table" matches in the near future. I wouldn't be surprised if a wrestling match didn't have a table included in it. "The beautiful sport we all loved is gone," wrote one person on X, with literally hundreds following suit.

WWE COMES ACROSS AS NASCAR

But hey, at least you'll be able to drink Logan Paul's PRIME Drink - which is plastered all over WWE arenas these days, to help you wash down those Slim Jims!

As I previously wrote, the wrestling business and the WWE have changed tremendously in recent months, in large part due to Netflix as their Monday Night RAW program has fallen from over 5 million viewers to now anywhere from 2-3 million weekly in the United States.

As the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase once said - "Everybody's got a price!"

But that doesn't mean it's not going to come across as cringe.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow