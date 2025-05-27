What Logan Paul & John Cena Teaming Up Means For The Future Of WWE

Don't look now, but Logan Paul could very well become the WWE Champion in the coming months and believe me, that is something no one saw coming.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler has been all the talk in the pop culture world in recent years, as everything seems to be coming up gold (literally) for Logan Paul and his brother Jake. Everything gold, except, Logan Paul having the gold WWE Championship belt.

That may all change now as the WWE announced Monday during Raw that Logan Paul will be teaming up with fellow bad guy John Cena to take on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at June's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The match was created after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event where Logan was just about to defeat Uso for the belt (thanks to some shady help by Cena) before Cody Rhodes saved Uso from losing.

LOGAN PAUL'S RISE TO THE TOP

For anyone who doesn't follow wrestling - don't be surprised when you hear that Logan Paul is the new WWE Champion. (Who had that on their Bingo card?)

Despite Logan being insufferable, cocky and annoying at times, the truth is that the WWE is built on storylines, and you can literally see the writing on the wall on how this is all going to play out - with Paul holding up the belt. The fact that Cena is mentoring Logan and giving him these opportunities practically proves what the WWE has in mind - and what I predicted in recent months as well. (High five for being correct… again!)

Funny thing is, Logan Paul, who hasn't tweeted in weeks, coincidentally "liked" a comment from Monday night from a Cena fan praising Cena as "always passing the torch to the next best thing. "The era of Paul is loading," the fan tweeted before adding a very lovely, "F*** y'all," for dramatic effect I guess.

But there's an even bigger reason why the WWE will make Logan Paul the top guy in the company - it desperately needs the ratings.

When the WWE launched a new massive, 10-year, $5 billion partnership with Netflix to exclusively air its Monday Night Raw program in January, the debut episode initially brought in 5.9 million viewers. The debut figure was a significant increase from the program's former USA Network broadcast outlet, according to Variety.

As expected, the following weeks and months would bring a decline in ratings, but recent episodes have only reached between 2.7 and 3 million global viewers, according to Netflix's own Tudum Ratings, which can be found on their website.

A drop of over 2 million viewers in a six-month period is definitely not ideal, and you can be sure that Netflix brass are making some calls to the WWE to bolster the product.

One way to do that - utilize Logan Paul to help Netflix the same way Jake Paul helped the streaming service in the past. When Jake boxed Mike Tyson exclusively on Netflix, more than 100 million people tuned in globally.

It makes perfect sense for Netflix to want Logan Paul and his 6.8 million X followers, to gravitate towards him as the new Champion (whenever that happens.) The Paul brothers have shown that they are essentially some of the biggest stars in the sports / entertainment crossover (with Paul even delving into the beverage business with his PRIME drink) and that doesn't go unnoticed by Netflix.

If anything, it's being talked about how WWE can benefit from Logan's massive brand.