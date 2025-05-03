NFL Writer Peter King Comes Out Of Retirement To Shred Bill Belichick's 'Embarrassing' Book Tour Interview

Everyone and their mother has an opinion on Bill Belichick's much-talked-about CBS interview for his new book, including Hall of Fame sportswriter Peter King, who ripped the North Carolina head coach for his "embarrassing" TV appearance alongside his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

King has, of course, covered the NFL and Belichick for decades, though he didn't hold back when critiquing the now-infamous CBS interview during an appearance on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"This is a guy who owned every room he ever walked into, and now he’s got a 24-year-old muse telling him what to do or trying to control situations that, quite frankly, she has nothing to do with or should have nothing to do with," King said, per Awful Announcing.

"Bill’s got to get a hold of himself here. He’s got to get a hold of this situation. This is embarrassing. It’s totally embarrassing for a guy who’s as great at his job as he is."

Tough to argue with any of that.

That's the wildest part of the interview. The 73-year-old winner of six Super Bowls (eight if you count the two he won as a Giants assistant) is getting bossed around and letting Hudson run the interview when he's built a career as a great leader and, honestly, a control freak.

But there was more to the interview that caught King's attention, and that was a certain Navy sweatshirt with a giant hole in it just below the neckline.

"Bill Belichick, to promote a book, goes on Sunday morning television for however long it was, say 10 minutes, goes on Sunday morning television with a sweatshirt on with a hole in it," King said. "Look at the video of it. He’s got a Navy sweatshirt on that has a hole in it. … Why does TMZ have him walking out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York in a perfectly tailored blue suit? Why? Where is he going? Why is he on a national TV show looking like he’s going to a press conference in Foxboro on no sleep, and then he walks out of a hotel going wherever he’s going … that was a terrible look in the first place."

I'm with King on this. This interview was sprung on Belichick. It's not like he was out walking his dog in his chewed-up sweatshirt that he sleeps in and CBS kidnapped him to do the interview without warning.

He was onboard with this to promote the book!

We're going to be talking about that interview for a long time, and there's so much to digest that it could have its own Netflix documentary.