WR-Needy Patriots Miss On Another Elite Wideout As Chris Godwin Re-Signs With Tampa

The New England Patriots are the most wide-receiver needy team in the NFL, and it's not close. Yet for some reason, they cannot land a premier wideout.

I’m a Patriots fan, as I’ve said before (if you still read my work after knowing that fact, thank you), so I have my eyes glued to the NFL news cycle hoping beyond all get out that we will address our wide receiver needs. Right now, the Patriots' wideout corps is more incompetent than Roger Goodell handling a case about deflated footballs - yes, I’m still bitter about that.

The Patriots don’t have a true alpha receiver like Justin Jefferson or Mike Evans, and the rest of the receivers aren’t great either. Sure, Kayshon Boutte is a solid deep threat, and DeMario Douglas can make plays in tight spaces. But their impact is minimal without more help, and neither can carry an offense. The Patriots needed to target a big-name in free agency.

However, they haven’t done so. Davante Adams , Tee Higgins , and DK Metcalf have all gone with teams not in Foxborough, and the list of available options is growing thin. It got even thinner Monday.

Chris Godwin was the next best option on the board for New England. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has chosen to stay in the Sunshine State, inking a 3-year, $66 million contract with Tampa. Despite the Patriots' best efforts, he reportedly left money on the table to stay with the defending NFC South champions.

This isbad news for the Patriots. Not only does it continue to show that New England isn’t a destination spot for free agents, it also shows that they can’t throw enough money at these guys for someone - anyone - to come.

The list of available stars at this position is shrinking by the day, and the crop of potential stars in the upcoming NFL draft isn’t great either.

Things are growing dark for New England. It could be another rough year for one of the most pathetic offenses in the league.