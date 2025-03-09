Davante Adams Heads Back To West Coast As Possible Rams Upgrade For Cooper Kupp

It's Cooper Kupp out and Davante Adams in for the Los Angeles Rams.

That seems like something of an upgrade – at least the Rams think so.

The Rams on Sunday agreed with Adams on a two-year deal that is worth a reported $46 million, of which $26 million is guaranteed.

ESPN was first to report the agreement.

Rams Believe Adams Still A Playmaker

This move comes days before the Rams officially release former NFL offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP Kupp. There was a slim chance the Rams might rethink their intentions to split with Kupp, but those have disappeared now with the imminent arrival of Adams.

Adams was convinced the Rams are the right landing spot, in no small part because they give him a chance to return to California. He is from Northern California.

We told you when Adams was released by the New York Jets he had been somewhat tainted by the disaster that was the Jets (and the Raiders) last season. But he is a good player.

And the Rams obviously agree.

They see him as a 1,000-yard receiver who caught 8 TD passes last season despite dealing with an uncertain QB situation in Las Vegas, and the drama of a trade and cross-country move to go play on a losing team in New York.

Kupp Definitely Out In Los Angeles

The Rams see Adams as an upgrade over Kupp, who at one year younger than Adams, last season delivered a career-low-tying 10.6 yards per catch compared to Adams, who averaged 12.7 yards per catch, caught more passes, for more yards and had more TDs.

And now the Rams – teetering on losing Matthew Stafford only a couple of weeks ago until they stepped off that ledge – seem to be reloaded on offense.

They've got Stafford still at quarterback after his flirtation with a trade.

They have Puka Nacua to go with recently signed Tutu Atwell and Adams at receiver. And they have holdovers Tyler Higbee at tight end and multiple 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams at running back.

The Rams should score plenty of points in 2025, assuming they can get some solid line play and avoid injuries.