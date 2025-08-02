Is This The Worst Home Run Call By An Announcer In MLB History?

I'd wager to say Friday night was one of the greatest nights in Major League Baseball history. Sure, it's only August 2, and we've still got 60(ish) games left in the regular season, but that's pure semantics.

If you missed it … you missed it. We had walk-offs all over the place. In Boston. In Colorado. In Seattle. In Miami.

We had two unbelievable blown leads. The Yanks led the Marlins 6-0 and lost. The Pirates led the Rockies 9-0 (!!!) and lost.

We had three games end in football scores. Actual football scores. The Rockies won 16-15. The Marlins won 13-12. Amazing.

But I'd like to focus on what transpired in Washington, where the Brewers handled the Nationals, 16-9. The score actually looks way tighter than what we got, mainly because the Nats scored a ton in the bottom of the 9th to make it look close.

But that's not the point here. I want to rewind all the way back to the first inning, where Blake Perkins (allegedly) belted a … "one-out home run" … and was greeted with maybe the worst home run call in the history of baseball.

And that ain't hyperbole:

What happened here?

I mean, my God. What was that? What just happened? It's the worst thing I've ever heard. I don't know who that Apple TV announcer is/was, but he needs to be examined ASAP. I need an explanation. Was he just not paying attention? Was he concussed? It's truly one of the worst calls I've ever heard.

Got the player wrong.

Made the call five seconds after the ball left the yard.

Inexplicably called it a "one out home run," which I have never heard in my life. Ever.

To cap it off, he got the score wrong.

This cat did not get a single thing right. Not one. It's borderline impressive, actually. Was this Apple crew remote? I mean, they had to have been, right? That's the only explanation.

For his sake, I hope they were. Because if not, I don't see how this is an acceptable call – especially for a platform that's currently in a bidding war to get more MLB TV rights next season.

Other than this – a great night for baseball! Let's keep the momentum going strong today, and maybe keep this guy on the bench.