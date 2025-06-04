Apple TV+ Might Be Taking Advantage Of ESPN's Bad Decisions

Apple TV+ could be taking advantage of ESPN's bizarre decision to end baseball broadcasts after the 2025 season.

The streaming giant already has a package of Friday night games with Major League Baseball, but a new report says it could be looking to add significantly more.

Recently, news broke that NBC could be bidding for a package of MLB games. It was assumed that the network was interested in the package ESPN gave up, Sunday Night Baseball, Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

This week though, Sports Business Journal reported that Apple TV+ has emerged as the potential highest bidder for ESPN's games.

READ: Sunday Night Baseball MLB Ratings Show Why ESPN Made Another Huge Mistake

Apple TV+ Could Grow Market Share By Taking Advantage Of ESPN

Per SBJ, no decision has been made, as the league is still weighing its priorities between NBC and Apple TV+. NBC would offer greater exposure through an easily-available broadcast channel, while Apple TV+ could offer more upfront money and placement on a growing segment of television viewership.

Apple TV+ could also look to set the rights for three years, allowing MLB to control virtually all of its national rights starting in 2028. The league has openly discussed wanting to have a more streamlined television distribution setup moving forward.

It's also possible that the league decides to sell the rights to Sunday Night Baseball to one company, while giving Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game to another. Apple TV+ already has its Friday Night Baseball package, making for an easier transition to add more broadcasts, while NBC would have to create an entirely new set up from scratch.

Still, this is where ESPN's short-sightedness creates opportunities for other companies. MLB ratings are up, attendance is up, the sport is growing, and ESPN decided to exit the business in favor of the NBA. Another unforced, predictable error.