Woke Writer Dan Wolken Calls Riley Gaines 'Uncivilized' For Addressing Simone Biles' Apology

USA Today columnist, cut from the same cloth as Keith Olbermann, faces backlash on social media

Dan Wolken — proudly a far-left sportswriter, cut from the same cloth as Keith Olbermann — is crying over OutKick's own Riley Gaines.

Wolken stumbled into the Gaines-Simone Biles discourse after the two women seemingly buried the hatchet over an online spat where Biles threw unprovoked personal jabs at Riley.

Gaines has been branded "evil" by leftists and leftists in sports media for her stance on keeping trans athletes out of women’s sports.

It's one of those 90-10 issues where Dan Wolken, somewhat ignorantly, thinks he's in the majority (he is not).

Wolken jumped onto his soapbox Wednesday after Gaines’ Fox News appearance discussing the spat. On X, he labeled Gaines "uncivilized" for addressing Biles’ public apology.

"If you apologize and try to be civil with bad people who have no intention of being civil, you will get burned," Wolken whined, targeting Gaines over an apology Simone issued.

Social media users had their own thoughts on Wolken's jab at Riley.

READ: Stephen A. Smith Discusses Simone Biles Feud With Riley Gaines And Sides With Common Sense

"You are an ass… she’s not a bad person but you are for calling her one.. grow up," one person responded.

Another reaction added, "Why do you want males playing in female sports? In what world is that even remotely fair?"

Biles, an Olympic gold medalist with a pro-trans view on women's sports, issued her apology, though many saw it as hollow and forced.

Biles wrote, "The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for."

While Gaines accepted it, she noted Biles’ ardent support for men in women’s sports, which creates impact beyond social media, harming women's ability to compete in the real world.

READ: Riley Gaines Accepts Simone Biles' Apology, Invites Her To Join Fight To Protect Women's Sports

And as we all know: Liberals despise women like Gaines who boldly stand up for fairness in women’s sports.

Against Biles, Gaines stood firm, advocating for fair competition by keeping men out of the competition.

Wolken has supported keeping men in competition, largely posturing to the industry he serves.

Gaines' platform has long been a target for Wolken, who champions trans athletes.

Wolken vocally supported trans athlete Blaire Fleming at San Jose State University, despite women being injured by Fleming’s superior strength on the volleyball court.

Teammates like Blaire Slusser objected but feared backlash from the likes of Wolken, who shamed them into silence.

"San Jose State is 6-6 in Mountain West games that were actually played this season. If you had any doubt about the sincerity of this grift," Wolken snickered.

OutKick founder Clay Travis fired back at Wolken’s unhinged take:

"So your argument @danwolken is that men who compete in women’s sports are only an issue if the men are on good women’s teams? Left-wing sportswriters have lost their minds and are competing to see who can be the craziest."

Other liberal journalists reeling from Gaines’ victory over Biles include Jemele Hill, Nancy Armour and Katie Nolan.

As OutKick’s Ian Miller previously noted, Wolken’s never been known for being smart.

To him, accepting basic biological truths deserves scorn, which explains his obsession with vilifying Gaines. Is there anything evil or uncivilized about keeping women’s sports fair?

READ: Failed ESPN Talking Head Katie Nolan Criticizes Riley Gaines Over Feud With Simone Biles

Only someone as obtuse as Wolken would think so. Someone grab him a Speedo and swim cap if he truly wants to take on Gaines … we all know he'd love that.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela