Stephen A. Smith Discusses Simone Biles Feud With Riley Gaines And Sides With Common Sense

Smith agreed "one thousand percent" with Gaines on the issue of keeping men out of women's sports

OutKick host Riley Gaines appeared on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" to discuss the fallout and eventual apology stemming from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles' online jabs at Gaines.

Smith largely agreed with Gaines throughout the conversation, openly supporting her position on keeping men out of women's sports.

"When you're talking about women competing in sports against transgender women, I side with you one thousand percent," Smith said. "I'm not scared to say it. I think that's absolutely the right thing to do."

Smith did take exception with Gaines invoking Larry Nassar, the former Olympic doctor who sexually assaulted women. Gaines explained that, to her, letting men in women's locker rooms under 'trans inclusion' is its own form of sexual abuse.

"First of all, I believe Larry Nassar is a monster who should spend every waking second for the rest of his life miserable and rotting in prison," Gaines said. "Does it get more perverted than standing in the shower, totally undressed, when a 6-foot-4 man approaches you, stands in the shower head next to you, undresses himself and watches you shower? … That's the context I was drawing. To me, that is sexual abuse."

Smith initially hesitated to accept the premise, but he saw Gaines' viewpoint as rooted in experience and reality.

"Riley I can push back but I won't even try … you made a very, very valid point. First of all, your personal experiences. Secondly, you're a lady and I am not," Smith said. "I really appreciate your point."

The Gaines-Biles beef started with a post from Gaines about trans-identifying pitcher Marissa Rothenberg, born a boy, who helped lead Minnesota's Champlin Park High School girls' softball to a Class AAAA state championship.

READ: Social Media Rips Simone Biles' Apology To Riley Gaines As PR Statement

Biles lashed out at Gaines, throwing her support behind trans athletes and making a personal attack in the process.

Biles’ stance, to many, clashed with her legacy as a women's gold medalist for Team USA Gymnastics and an example of female athletic excellence.

"What did bother me is knowing the platform she has and how she was so quick and venomous to sell out young girls like my little sister. … At that moment, I was so disappointed," Gaines said.

Gaines famously swam against trans collegiate athlete Lia Thomas. They tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle final at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Gaines recalled being stunned by first seeing the jab from Biles over the weekend.

"When I got the notification, I was overwhelmed with excitement and starstruck … then I was heartbroken," Gaines shared with SAS.

Despite holding great admiration for Biles, Gaines stuck to her principles in navigating the situation.

"I'm a secure person, and know what side of history I'm on," Gaines said.

Though the drama lasted most of the weekend, Biles came to her senses by Tuesday and issued an apology to Gaines.

"It didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for," Biles' team wrote, in part.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela