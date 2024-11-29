Clay Travis Roasts Dan Wolken Over Transgender Athlete Post

OutKick's Clay Travis roasted far-left sportswriter Dan Wolken on X Friday afternoon, after Wolken demonstrated his usual disinterest in biology.

Wolken decided to weigh in on the Blaire Fleming controversy, where a transgender, biological male volleyball player helped propel the San Jose State women's volleyball team to the finals of the Mountain West Volleyball Championship. Helped along in part by the Boise State team's decision to stand up for its principles and forfeit, rather than jeopardize the health and safety of its players.

READ: SJSU 'Disappointed' By Boise State Forfeit At MWC Volleyball Tournament Because Of Trans Player Blaire Fleming

Wolken, in his eminent wisdom, posted a response to that OutKick story from Dan Zaksheske, saying, "San Jose State is 6-6 in Mountain West games that were actually played this season. If you had any doubt about the sincerity of this grift."

No one's ever accused Wolken of being smart, or anything but a left-wing grifter himself, but this "criticism" was too absurd to be left alone.

Travis posted in response, "So your argument @danwolken is that men who compete in women's sports are only an issue if the men are on good women's teams? Left wing sportswriters have lost their minds and are competing to see who can be the craziest."

Exactly.

Dan Wolken Shows Ignorance On Transgender Athletes, Blaire Fleming

Travis is absolutely right, it doesn't matter whether male athletes plays on a good team or not, they are providing an unfair, and unsafe, advantage for whichever team they play on. SJSU might be 6-6 in Mountain West games, but where would it be without Fleming?

Obviously, there wouldn't have been any forfeits either.

San Jose State has clearly benefited competitively from having Fleming on its team. And as Travis pointed out in a subsequent response, this insane lack of logic could be applied to other settings and sports too.

"…would it be "grifting" if little league parents opposed a 16-year-old playing on a 12-year-old’s baseball team if the team he was on wasn’t that good?" Travis asked.

Wolken didn't think through what his comments actually meant, because he was incapable of it. Acknowledging that transgender athletes have an advantage would mean Wolken's ideology is wrong.

He can't handle that possibility, so biology, common sense and objective reality are tossed out the window. Fortunately, Clay Travis is here to point it out to him.