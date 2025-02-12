Woke Sports Media Refuses To Acknowledge NASCAR's Greatest Champion And It's Time To Call Them Out

I've bit my tongue long enough. I've sat here for days and watched woke commentators and analysts and the insufferable cast of First Take rattle off stupid opinions on last Sunday's Super Bowl.

And all I've heard all week was how hard it is to three-peat. Blah, blah, blah. And how it's never been done in the NFL, and rarely done in the Super Bowl era. Blah, blah. blah.

And how iconic franchises like the 90s Yankees, and early-2000s Lakers did it, and how they are so great, and how we should all bow down to them and wash their feet. Blah, blah. blah.

And do you know what every single nasty, woke, insufferable analyst has failed to mention this week? Rather, WHO, they have failed to mention?

The (in)arguably greatest NASCAR driver of all time, Jimmie Johnson. No, Jimmie didn't three-peat. You guys got me there. My bad.

He FIVE-PEATED. Five straight titles. Five! You hear that, RGIII? Five.

Give Jimmie Johnson the respect he deserves

Yeah, I won't tolerate Jimmie Johnson slander. Not from anyone, and certainly not from insufferable RGIII. Can't do it, won't do it. Not here.

Not on my watch. Not on Daytona 500 week.

Credit to NASCAR fans for flooding RGIII's comments, though. Didn't know if y'all would show up, and you did. And they say motorsports is dying. Hogwash!

Is it what it once was? No. Of course not. But folks are still passionate about it, and they're tired of the disrespect. Now, is NASCAR considered one of the four major sports in the country? No.

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. Those are the big four. I'd argue that college football probably belongs on that list, and probably second at this point, but that's not the point of this blog so I won't get into it.

My point is, no, NASCAR isn't on that list, so perhaps RGIII and the rest of the woke media gets a pass here.

Semantics, I guess. But NASCAR fans – and great patriots – across this country know the truth.

We know even had the Chiefs not the shit the bed, they'd still be a long ways off from matching the real GOAT of championships: Jimmie Damn Johnson.

Put some respect on Jimbo's name, RGIII. And do it NOW.

Now, let's go have a big Daytona 500.