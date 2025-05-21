WNBA Won't Comment On Angel Reese's Racist TikTok Post About Caitlin Clark

Before the season, the WNBA issued a press release claiming to have "no space for hate" and zero tolerance for racism.

Currently, the league is investigating a dubious claim from a social media user that a fan made "monkey noises" at Angel Reese on Saturday. However, the league has no comment on an actual case of hate and racism, in which Caitlin Clark was the target.

On Tuesday, Reese shared a video on TikTok belittling Clark as a little "white girl" who wouldn't engage in a physical confrontation. "White girl running away from the fade," the caption read above a photo of Clark walking away from a deranged and angry Angel Reese.

After the post, OutKick asked the WNBA if it would investigate or comment on Reese's racially charged message. The league had no comment.

As we predicted last week, the WNBA will continue to show a thick tolerance for racism so long as it's spewed from black women toward Clark.

Imagine if the roles were reversed. If Clark mocked Reese as a "black girl" who wouldn't fight her on the court like a bunch of thuggish teens. Moreover, why is Reese focused on Clark's skin color in the first place? What does it have to do with the "incident" on Saturday?

Contrary to what you see on ESPN, the "incident" involving the two players on Saturday was only an incident because of Reese's reaction. Her unhinged response to the foul, not the foul itself, is what turned the exchange into a national news story.

Take a look:

Once again, Reese was the aggressor. Once again, Reese is the one sharing mean-spirited posts about Clark on social media.

And yet, according to the WNBA, Angel Reese is once again the victim of hate and racism. In actuality, Reese is the one spreading the hate and inciting the racism – again.