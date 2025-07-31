WNBA Player On Verge Of Tears After VERY Nasty Behavior By Opposing Fans

Tonight is the Hall of Fame game, so – God willing – this will be one of my last WNBA blogs until next April. Now, it won't be, because the league is on a heater right now.

Dildos flying. Wigs falling. Angel Reese getting rejected by the backboard. Those dumb little shirts they wore last week. The #content is fast, and it's FLOWING. Hard to ignore it as someone who gets paid to have his finger on the pulse of the internet.

Anyway, the more I blog about the WNBA, the more I unfortunately learn about it. For instance, just last night, I learned that these girls are maybe the softest human beings in the history of athletics.

Brace yourselves. Sit down. Take a breath. Take a mental health day, if you must. You ready?

They don't like it when opposing fans … boo.

Boo!

Another big moment here for the WNBA

"It's just very distasteful for what their fan base is doing as far as when it comes to DB because she's just sweet or so in the situation, didn't work for her."

My God. What? Very distasteful? Has this Kahleah Copper person ever been to a sporting event? I mean, seriously? What am I missing here?

They're all upset because the (very racist!) Indiana Fever fans … booed … a former player returning to their home arena. That literally happens every single night, in every single sport. It's been happening for decades now. It's a tale as old as time.

Do you know how long Johnny Damon got booed every time he returned to Fenway as a member of the New York Yankees? For years! And he was a World Series champion!

Players get booed all the time. I know the WNBA has never had actual fans in the arena on a nightly basis, so this may be a new concept for the players, but come on. Let's act like we've been there before.

"I don't understand, she's a legend … all she's done for the league …"

What? What the hell does that matter?! All the more reason to boo her ass, dummy! She's a former player. For those who don't know – and that's all of you – DeWanna Bonner was briefly a member of the Fever earlier this year. She stunk. She didn't fit in. She averaged as many points a night as you and I did.

She was benched, and then requested to be traded. Because she stinks, nobody in the league bit. She was eventually released, before signing with Mercury earlier this month.

And now … she got booed during her return to Indiana.

Very nasty fans! Racist Caitlin Clark fans! Waa-waa-waa.

Grow up. Grow a spine. Let's play some ball.

PS: "Her partner, Alyssa Thomas, gestures to fans to keep bringing it."

Only in the WNBA.