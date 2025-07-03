WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Backs Mamdani For NYC Mayor, Denounces ICE In Profanity-Laced Rant

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud is quickly making a name for herself as the most radical left-wing WNBA player, which is truly saying something for a league filled with lefties. And she's backing far-left New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

In addition, she denounced ICE and referred to President Donald Trump as "Donny" during a profanity-laced rant. As a reporter was asking about Mamdani winning the primary election in the NYC mayoral race, Cloud quickly jumped in.

"That's Mamdani, that's my boy!" Cloud said with a huge smile. The WNBA veteran has previously supported Mamdani, who many consider to be a communist (he refers to himself as a "Democratic Socialist"), on social media. Cloud went as far as to say it "restored her faith in humanity" that New York City is considering a potential communist as mayor of the biggest city in the United States.

But Cloud quickly moved on to talk about ICE, the agency that is working to rid America of dangerous and violent illegal immigrants with the ultimate goal of making the country safer for its citizens.

"If Donny wants to come down here, if ICE wants to try and come down here, that's fine. But [they're] going to learn the hard way… New Yorkers really don't f**k around," Cloud said. It's unclear exactly what she meant by "New Yorkers really don't f**k around," but it lines up with talking points among radical left-wingers who have threatened violence against ICE agents for doing their jobs.

It's also unclear why she said "come down here" since President Donald Trump and ICE are both based in Washington, D.C. – which is south of New York City. It would make more sense, geographically speaking, for her to say "come up here," but basic facts appear to elude Cloud at times.

Cloud said that Trump is scared of Mamdani because he, and other socialists, are "dismantling a system." The "dismantling the system" line always makes me laugh. Yes, it's great that people want to "dismantle" capitalism, the form of government that took the United States from non-existence and turned it into the #1 superpower in the world in less than 200 years. By the way, that's completely unprecedented in human history.

You know what isn't unprecedented? Socialism and communism destroying societies and countries. But, again, basic facts often elude people like Cloud.

Natasha Cloud makes ridiculous claims about Zohran Mamdani

She went on to talk about how people view Mamdani, and this is where things really got off the rails.

"He is a muslim, he is a socialist, and he is a Democrat, so he's going to get the worst PR of all PR," she said.

Wait, what? Did I miss something? When did Muslims, socialists and Democrats start getting poor media coverage in America? The "mainstream media" loves all three of those things and professes its affinity for them regularly. It's actually Christians, capitalists and Republicans that receive poor "PR" from the press.

"Socialism is that everyone has equity," Cloud continued. "Everyone has the same s**t; everyone can live the same dignified life of one another, and he's going to do it through taxing the rich instead of taxing the poor to give more to the rich."

This is, again, an absurd comment. I would implore Cloud to take a look at just one history book and read about how socialism has performed throughout time. I'd like her to visit one of these socialist utopias in the modern world and report back on what it's like.

Has she ever spoken to someone who risked his or her life to flee socialism to get to America so they could live a better life under capitalism? I'm guessing no, based on these comments.

Oh, and let's talk about the "tax the rich" point that seems to be en vogue among leftists. Does Cloud realize that the top 1% of earners in the United States pay 40% of the tax money currently? It gets better, too. The top 5% of earners pay 61% of the total tax money, and the top 10% account for 72% of the total.

Not enough for you? OK, how about this: did you know the top 50% of earners in America pay a whopping 97% of all taxes in this country? Let that sink in for a minute. So, how exactly are the poor being taxed to give money to the rich when the "rich" are responsible for nearly all the tax revenue generated?

Basic facts, Natasha. Please try to learn a few before spouting off nonsense.