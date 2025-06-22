WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Calls For Trump Impeachment After Bombing Iran

“Grounds for impeachment," the New York Liberty guard said.

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud joined the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for launching a military strike on Iran on Saturday evening.

"Grounds for impeachment," Cloud posted on X.

It's unclear how informed Cloud is about American politics or the Middle East. However, if her argument for impeachment is that Trump ordered airstrikes without Congressional authorization, it's notable she made no such claims when Barack Obama struck Libya or after Joe Biden struck Yemen.

Go figure.

Now, it's far too early to know if President Trump made the right call. It's hard to take seriously anyone saying for certain either way.

His decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites could bring peace to the region. It could also cause an all-out war. Put simply, the outcome of the bombing could define Trump's entire second term.

But as even former CNN host Chris Cuomo acknowledged Saturday, talks of impeachment are nonsensical. "When will the left learn you can't impeach your way to victory?" he asked.

Apparently, not any time soon.

Cloud's comments are also awful for the potential growth of the WNBA. Politics are bad for the business of sports. Even the NFL, the last true form of monocultural entertainment in America, lost double-digit viewership in 2016 after players knelt before the national anthem.

In fact, it took the NFL nearly a decade to regain the support among Republicans that it lost during the kneeling saga.

Yet, here's the WNBA, finally having a moment thanks to Caitlin Clark, self-destructing in every way possible – from race hoaxes to on-court fighting to calling for the impeachment of a president.

It's also so unnecessary.

And, of course, one-sided. Imagine if a player in the WNBA tweeted support for Trump's military action. They wouldn't dare.

By the way, you have to wonder what Natasha Cloud believes is the proper way to prevent the terrorist regime in Iran from gaining nuclear capabilities.

We'd like to hear her solution.