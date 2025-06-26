LA Area Politician Misleads About Calling For Gang Retaliation Against ICE Raids

It's hard to imagine that it's possible after what we witnessed during Joe Biden's cognitive decline, but this might set a new record for gaslighting and purposefully misleading statements.

Earlier this week, a politician in the Los Angeles area, Cudahy vice mayor Cynthia Gonzalez, recorded herself asking local street gangs in LA County to rise up and take action against ICE raids. Gonzalez expressed her frustration that the 18th Street and Florencia gangs hadn't yet fought against being "invaded by the biggest gang there is," the federal government.

"I wanna know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles. 18th Street, Florencia. Where's the leadership at?... Now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you... Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing if you're not showing up right now trying to help out and organize," Gonzalez said in the video.

READ: Los Angeles Area Politician Calls For Local Street Gangs To Fight ICE Agents

She also spoke directly to gang leadership, telling them to "get your f***** members in order" and "help out" against ICE raids. Her meaning and intention are clear. Yet her lawyer's new statement in defense of her indefensible call to action acts as though she never said any of it.

Cynthia Gonzalez Says She Had ‘Peaceful’ Message

Gonzalez' lawyer Damian J. Martinez, issued a statement to Fox News on Thursday defending his client's post and actions. In just about the most ridiculous possible way.

"In a recent social media post, my client, Dr. Cynthia Gonzalez, called upon her local community to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly to express their views on recent ICE enforcement actions," the statement reads.

"Her message was entirely peaceful and aimed at encouraging civic engagement through lawful and constructive means, Dr. Gonzalez is deeply committed to fostering open dialogue on important and often controversial issues.

"The Wall Street Journal report recently reported that 61% of undocumented individuals in Los Angeles County have lived and worked in the United States for over two decades. The vast majority of these individuals contribute to our country’s tax base and Social Security system and are currently integral members of our communities.

"These enforcement actions, targeting a multitude of hardworking, taxpaying individuals, are concerning to many, including Dr. Gonzalez. In her post, Dr. Gonzalez issued a challenge to the Latino community: join the thousands of Angelenos already peacefully organizing in response to ongoing enforcement actions. Civic engagement is fundamental to our country’s constitutional and political processes--and a constitutionally protected means of finding an alternative to the policy of mass deportation. Importantly, Dr. Gonzalez in no way encouraged anyone to engage in violence. Any suggestion that she advocated for violence is categorically false and without merit. Dr. Gonzalez looks forward to continuing to represent her community by encouraging them to exercise their rights to free speech and assembly, hallmarks of our nation’s strength and freedom."

That is…absolutely unbelievable.

Martinez's statement says that Gonzalez called upon her "local community" in the social media video. Local community? She demanded that the 18th Street and Florencia gangs get involved against federal law enforcement! Street gangs that are known for violence, destruction and drug trafficking. In fact, the US Department of Justice said that the 18th Street Gang, along with MS-13, have helped make parts of Central America the most dangerous in the world.

The Justice Department also says that the 18th Street Gang distributes cocaine, marijuana, heroin and meth on the streets of LA, along with auto theft, carjacking, drive-by shootings, extortion, identification fraud, robbery, assault and homicide. The gang was described as "one of the most violent street gangs and one of the most prolific in the United States." This is the "local community" that Gonzalez asked to "exercise their First Amendment rights." Absurd and indefensible.

The statement then says that her message was "entirely peaceful" and about "encouraging civic engagement."

Which part? Asking gang leadership to get their "f***** members" in order and get out on the streets when ICE arrests illegal aliens? That's "peaceful civic engagement?"

This attempt to redefine what she said is an outright brazen misrepresentation. Totally disconnected from her words and their obvious meaning. But this is how far gone the Democrat Paty, especially in Los Angeles, is on this issue. It has made illegal immigration, along with males in women's sports, its hills to die on. More power to the Dems.