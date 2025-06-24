Los Angeles Area Politician Calls For Local Street Gangs To Fight ICE Agents

It's no secret that politicians in California are the worst in the country. Pending the outcome of the New York City mayoral race, that is, and excepting the mayor of Chicago, of course.

Since ICE started enforcing immigration laws in the Los Angeles area, those California politicians have been an abject disaster. To put it mildly. When protesting to stop the arrest and deportation of criminal illegal aliens in the LA area quickly turned to rioting, violence, looting and life-threatening attacks on law enforcement, they universally rushed to blame everyone else for their failures.

Gavin Newsom, the state's Governor, has desperately attempted to distract from his tenure as one of the worst politicians in modern American history by using President Donald Trump as a boogeyman. Mayor Karen Bass, who presided over the destruction of two entire communities in the LA area just a few months ago, did the same, while also egging on rioters.

And now there's another entry in the never-ending contest of "which California politician wants to be the worst in the state," as there has essentially been a call for violence against federal law-enforcement.

LA Area Vice Mayor Wants Dangerous Criminal Gangs To Attack ICE

Bill Melugin from Fox News reported exclusively on Tuesday afternoon that the vice mayor of Cudahy, a small city just south of downtown Los Angeles, is now under an FBI investigation. Why? Because, per Melugin's reporting, she allegedly posted a video calling for members of the 18th Street and Florencia 13 gang members to fight ICE agents and defend street territory.

After repeatedly criticizing the gangs for not joining in on protests and organizing against the "biggest gang" there is, Cynthia Gonzalez told leadership of those gangs to "get your f***** members in order" and "help out."

She also explained that once the raids are over, she doesn't want those same gangs to claim the neighborhood streets or block as their own, if they weren't willing to step up now. Pretty clear call to action!

Gonzalez, after deleting the video, posted on Facebook asking for help getting a lawyer to defend her after the FBI went to her house.

Matthew Seedorff, a reporter for Fox LA, reached out to the city of Cudahy for comment, and their response was, well, unsatisfactory.

"The City of Cudahy is aware of recent comments made by Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez on social media," the statement said, per Seedorff. The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy. The City will not be providing further comment."

That's simply unacceptable. Openly calling for gangs to attack federal agents doing their jobs and enforcing the law is not a "personal view." That's a call to violence from a sitting politician, because she disagrees with United States law. Calls to violence are not protected First Amendment speech. It's not acceptable.

In a stunning turn of events, Gonzalez has been handsomely rewarded and promoted around LA. Per Melugin, she was hired by UCLA as their "Director of the Principal Leadership Institute." When doing so, they called her a leader in "educational equity and social justice".

The LA Times promoted her as the "best pick" for school board of LA Unified School District.

And they wonder why quality of life and standards in California continue to fall.