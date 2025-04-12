WNBA Draft Ticket Prices Skyrocket - And You Can Thank Caitlin Clark For That

Tickets for Monday's upcoming WNBA Draft have nearly doubled since last year. And tell me once again how the Caitlin Clark effect isn't real?

Considering this is only the second time ever since 2016 that the WNBA charged for its draft night tickets, something tells me that Clark, who was last year's WNBA first overall pick, might have something to do with the sport's new-found recognition.

Attendees this year will pay $99 or more to sit in the lower-tier of New York City's Hudson Yards "The Shed" venue. Last year, when Clark was drafted, tickets were $49.99. General admission tickets are already sold out for Monday's event with the premium ticket packages nearly sold out as well.

WAS ANY OF THIS HAPPENING BEFORE CAITLIN CLARK?

That's not to say that the forthcoming WNBA class doesn't deserve its recognition - it clearly does, as stars like UConn's Paige Bueckers have shined throughout this past season.

But if we're truly being honest and not trying to get clicks like Angel Reese's podcast, none of this happened until Caitlin Clark entered the league - and yet she still isn't accepted by others.

As I've written about time and time again, it is still unbelievable for WNBA players to somehow still be upset with Clark's rise to sports and pop culture stardom. She single-handedly has been able to bring the league to a whole new level, with national televised broadcasts (for her and her opponents, by the way) and major sponsorship deals that open doors for other dominant WNBA players. Clark has people caring about women's basketball to a whole new level.

Sure, Lisa Lesley, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and others were the original legends that made the all-women's professional basketball league happen in the first place, but when the WNBA was sinking, Caitlin Clark came in as the Savior - much like Michael Jordan did in the 80's when the NBA needed a spark, which ironically rhymes with Clark. (You can all give me credit for that brilliant rhyme!)

Hey, you don't have to believe me. Let's just let the data and numbers do the talking.

THE WNBA DRAFT USED TO NOT EVEN INVITE FANS!

Finally, just realize this: In 2023, the WNBA Draft hosted NO fans.

Zero.

It was only open to the draftees, their families, teams, and sponsors.

One year later, Caitlin Clark's draft class had fans paying money to be there. And now, two years later, the demand and prices have doubled for this coming Monday's event.

THE ONLY WAY THE WNBA DOESN'T RISE IS SELF-DESTRUCTION

Wouldn't it be nice in 2025 if those who still have an issue with Caitlin Clark were just honest with themselves and realized that, "A rising tide lifts all ships?"

I'm not saying everyone needs to be best friends, but imagine if the handful of other talented WNBA players stopped acting Mean Girls' movie jealous of her?

The entire women's basketball movement would win that much more.

I'm not saying Caitlin Clark is perfect at every single thing she's done, although I would ask those who criticize her to think about how much better they would be at dealing with international stardom at Clark's age of just 23-years-old. Regardless, her positives surely outweigh her negatives - she's a role model, by all means a very nice person and obviously extremely talented.

How do I know this? Because I'd say the WNBA is doing rather well right now based on Monday's WNBA Draft ticket sales.

Thanks to Caitlin's lead and followed up by the other women players as well, who realize the opportunity they have.

