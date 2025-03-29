Lisa Leslie Tells WNBA Players To Stop Complaining About Caitlin Clark

WNBA great Lisa Leslie had a simple message to current women's players complaining about Caitlin Clark getting so much praise and primetime television games this coming season…

"Stop It."

SOME PLAYERS STILL MAD ABOUT CLARK'S POPULARITY

During an interview earlier this week with USA Today, the women's Hall of Famer validated what the majority of sports fans have been saying - that Caitlin Clark has changed the game of women's basketball for the better, and essentially propelled it to the next level.

"I think we have to understand that when one player eats, we’re all eating and we all get more opportunities. It just opens it up for everyone else," Leslie began. "I love that she’s not the player that makes it all about her. She’s given love and homage to the players that have come before her. She shares the wealth with her teammates and she doesn’t have to do that."

THANK YOU, LISA! SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!

Actually, is there any way you can possibly put those words on paper and have the league place them in every player's locker for the upcoming season?

LISA LESLIE DEFENDS CAITLIN CLARK

Whether you love her or somehow hate her, Caitlin Clark has made the WNBA what it is today, which is exactly why so many of the upcoming Indiana Fever games will be played in larger arenas than normal. The demand is that high.

Leslie wasn't done. She continued to state the facts about what Clark's popularity had brought to the league and to all the other players as well:

"We can’t deny what Caitlin Clark has done for the women’s game...have we ever had teams that need larger arenas? Are we gonna get upset about 5, 6, 10 games less on TV?. We have access to these games now in a way that we’d never had before!"

Damn right, Lisa.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are scheduled for a league-high 41 nationally televised or streamed games this season. Apparently, there's been some rumblings that some players continue to be jealous of Clark's success, as they stubbornly refuse to realize that she is helping everyone make more money and get more attention.

If those WNBA players still complaining about Clark's popularity won't listen to me or OutKick or Charles Barkley or Shaq or the countless others saying the same thing, then maybe… just maybe, they'll listen to Lisa Leslie, who was one of the league's first and best!

