WNBA Commish Who Took A Dump On Caitlin Clark Booed Into Oblivion

There isn't a more hated person on the planet than WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Not even close. Maybe Russell Wilson? But that's probably it.

For those who chose to watch playoff baseball instead of the WNBA finals Friday night – hopefully that's all of you – the Las Vegas Aces won their third title in four years. Great work to the Aces! What a year. Sure, I have no idea who they beat, what the score was, or who's on the roster, but it was a great season for sure.

Anyway, as the Aces were lifting the trophy, Engelbert was handed the mic and introduced to the crowd, as is custom during these moments. And buddy – those lunatics booed her into next season.

What a response:

Cathy Engelbert doesn't have a ton of fans

A ton going on there. Let's start with the obvious …

Hello, Mark Davis! Didn't see it coming, did you? I forgot he was an owner. Insane. Just a little side-job to go along with running the Raiders into the ground. Sources tell me Mark bought the team for $2 million back in 2021, and they're now worth in the ballpark of $300 million after three titles.

Not a bad little investment!

Anyway, back to Cathy … everyone and their mother hates this lady. HATES her. She allegedly took a dump on Caitlin Clark a few weeks back, saying the WNBA essentially made Clark. Wrong, of course. Caitlin IS the WNBA. There would be no explosion in growth, or revenue, or ticket sales, or TV ratings, without Caitlin Clark.

Strike 1, 2, and 3, Cathy!

In the weeks since, several players have gone after Cathy, including Clark's hot-rod teammate, Sophie Cunningham. At one point, Sophie really went for the jugular on her podcast.

"At the end of the day, she's worried about her … Cathy, No one cares. Literally, no one cares. How you're sitting right there, that's how we feel every time she speaks," she said.

Okeedokee, Sophie! Tell us how you really feel.

All in all, a solid end to the WNBA season. For now, the gals all head to Cancun and rest up for the winter.

As for Cathy … head on a swivel! Everyone hates you.



