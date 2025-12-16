WNBA Champ Sabrina Ionescu Becomes Latest Victim In L.A. Burglary Spree, Loses $60K In Stolen Goods

Masked thugs smashed into WNBA champ Sabrina Ionescu’s swanky Los Angeles crib Monday night, snatching over $60,000 in designer handbags as the brazen break-in spree targeting pro athletes rages on.

In this case, by WNBA salary standards, it's a steep amount for Ionescu to lose.

The New York Liberty superstar and her husband, former NFL lineman Hroniss Grasu, were away when two ski-masked intruders shattered a rear glass door of their $4.4 million Mar Vista nest. Even as the alarm blared and LAPD swarmed, the thieves successfully ransacked the home and escaped in a getaway car.

New Footage Shows Shedeur Sanders' Home Burglarized By 3 Thieves: VIDEO

Ionescu, a four-time All-Star who helped lead the Liberty to their historic first title in 2024, is the latest victim in a nationwide nightmare hitting sports idols while they’re on the road or suiting up.

She follows Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose Hollywood Hills mansion was targeted in July, and a string of high-profile hits on stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and Luka Doncic.

READ: Former Lakers Player Uses 2nd Amendment To Scare Away Burglars

Feds have issued urgent warnings regarding South American burglary rings that stalk stars via social media and game schedules. These crews have targeted empty homes. Earlier this year, seven Chilean nationals were charged with swiping millions from pro athletes, including some caught red-handed with Joe Burrow’s goods.

But even with the investigation and warning from the feds, these punks are still on the prowl.

From Laker Christian Wood defending his property with gunfire to Ionescu’s $60k loss, it's clear the warnings are failing.

LAPD needs to lock these scum up and beef up patrols in these targeted neighborhoods immediately.

Hang tough, Sabrina.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela