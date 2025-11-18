New Footage Shows Shedeur Sanders' Home Burglarized By 3 Thieves: VIDEO

Justice is on the way for the thieves responsible for breaking into Browns QB2 Shedeur Sanders’ home.

New footage and details have been released about the surprise break-in, which occurred on Sunday as Sanders got his first taste of pro NFL action in a loss to Baltimore.

READ: Shedeur Sanders’ Home Reportedly Burglarized During Ravens Loss

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Sanders lost roughly $200,000 in stolen property. No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

Sanders, 23, joined the growing list of professional athletes targeted by thieves. Three suspects were caught on video, released alongside a statement by the Sheriff’s Office:

"On November 16, 2025, at approximately 6:46 pm, three suspects entered the residence of Cleveland Browns football player Shedeur Sanders. Surveillance cameras in the residence captured video of the suspects as they entered the home.

"The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and can be seen exiting the residence at approximately 6:58 pm with various property belonging to Mr. Sanders. It is estimated that approximately $200,000 in property was stolen. The Medina County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident. Any information regarding this should be directed to Captain Eric Bors, contact information."

Sanders’ home was broken into during Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, the same day he made his first appearance as QB1 after starter Dillon Gabriel sustained a concussion.

As previously reported on OutKick, Sanders’ break-in marks the latest in a troubling string of high-profile athlete burglaries, including Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Bobby Portis Jr. and Mike Conley, some of whom were potentially targeted by the same nationwide burglary ring uncovered by the FBI.

An FBI investigation into the nationwide trend of athletes being targeted has pointed to a possible operation involving Chilean nationals.

FBI officials have warned athletes not to post their locations on social media, noting that many break-ins occurred while players were traveling for away games.

In this case, Sanders’ burglary was especially bold, taking place during a home game in Cleveland.

Sanders is slated to start for Cleveland in Week 12 against the Raiders.

