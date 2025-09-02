Wisconsin QB Situation Takes Mysterious Turn After Non-Contact Injury

Wisconsin's QB situation is getting a bit murky after Billy Edwards' injury.

The starting quarterback of the Badgers went down in the first half of the team's week one game against Miami (OH).

He suffered a non-contact knee injury, immediately had a clear issue and didn't return. Fortunately, an MRI reportedly showed no serious damage, but signs still indicate there could be a lengthy return timetable.

Billy Edwards…..still listed as Wisconsin's starting QB.

That's why things took a bit of an unexpected and odd turn Tuesday when the team's week two depth chart was released for the game against Middle Tennessee.

The issue?

Edwards is still listed as QB1 on the depth chart, despite not being in a situation to play.

Why is a guy who can't suit up still listed as QB1? That's not really normal. Head coach Luke Fickell even indicated during a Tuesday press conference that he doesn't "believe" Edwards will play Saturday.

Doesn't believe?

Seems like something the head coach should have clarity on at this point.

Now, let me throw out a theory here that might explain the dueling narratives. Wisconsin plays Alabama in under two weeks.

Edwards will almost certainly not play Saturday against MTSU. However, his status against Alabama is completely unknown at this time. The fact he's not officially ruled out longer means there's a chance he could *IN THEORY* be available.

By keeping details limited and not giving clear information (or conflicting, for that matter), Fickell might believe he can force Alabama to prepare for Edwards and backup Danny O'Neil.

For what it's worth, O'Neil had some bright moments when forced onto the field after Wisconsin's QB1 went down.

Fans will get a bit more clarity by the weekend, and then all eyes will immediately turn to Alabama. I will likely be in Tuscaloosa for the action. Have a fun recommendation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.