Wisconsin QB Suffers Scary Injury Moment, Fans Desperate For Update: WATCH

Edwards went down in the first half with a non-contact lower body injury, and didn't return to the game.

Wisconsin fans are holding their breath waiting for a health update on QB Billy Edwards.

The Badgers opened the 2025 campaign with a 17-0 victory against Miami (OH) under the lights at Camp Randall.

The team looked better than I expected, but it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Starting QB Billy Edwards went down with a non-contact injury in the first half and never returned.

It's a significant blow to the team. Wisconsin's chances this season ride firmly on Edwards' arm and legs. Furthermore, non-contact injuries are also scary.

You can watch the moment it happened below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Billy Edwards leaves game with non-contact injury.

As of publication early Friday morning, there is absolutely no update on Edwards' status, and fans are waiting on pins and needles to see if the face of the program is going to be okay.

Head coach Luke Fickell addressed the situation after the game, and told the media, "I don't have any answers on Billy. So if we could just get that out of the way right now. Don't know a whole lot. Good to see though that he was back out there [in street clothes on the sideline] able to be part of the game and be with our team and things like that. Hopefully, that's a really good sign."

You can watch his comments below.

The most positive update came from WR Vinny Anthony. The talented receiver told the press after the game that he thinks Edwards "will be fine."

The Badgers have had some absolutely horrendous luck at QB since Fickell was hired to take over the program.

Tanner Mordecai broke his hand in 2023 and missed several games. Tyler Van Dyke busted up his ACL in 2024 on the opening drive against Alabama, and he never played a snap for the team again.

Now, Edwards is out with a non-contact injury, and the entire state is glued to any information that might come out.

Having starting QBs suffer health issues for three straight years seems borderline statistically impossible, but here we are. Welcome to the current reality of Wisconsin football.

Having said all that, backup QB Danny O'Neil showed some serious grit after being thrust into service. He finished the game with 120 passing yards, a passing touchdown, one interception, one rushing touchdown and went 12/19 through the air.

Far from incredible, but he did get the offense churning down the stretch when it mattered most. Hard to complain about the backup leading the team to a win, even if it was the sexiest thing in the world.

We'll see what happens with Edwards, but once again, Wisconsin's football program is in a state of chaos. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.