Wisconsin QB Gets Monster Health Update After Scary Moment, Fans Will Still Be Nervous

Billy Edwards went down in the first half against Miami (OH) with a leg injury, and didn't return to the game.

Wisconsin dodged a major bullet with Billy Edwards' health.

The team's starting QB went down in the first half against Miami (OH) with a non-contact knee injury after handing the ball off.

Non-contact injuries are always incredibly scary, and Badgers fans held their breath with fear another QB health disaster was unfolding. Wisconsin lost its starting QB in 2023 for several games and in 2024 for the vast majority of the season.

You can watch the play where he was injured in the video below.

Billy Edwards dodges huge health bullet.

Everyone in the state of Wisconsin has been furiously waiting for a health update on the team's QB after Luke Fickell didn't say much after the game.

The program is already on the brink. Will it all collapse by week two in 2025? Not so fast, my friends.

ESPN reported Friday afternoon that the MRI on Edwards' knee returned "clean" results, and he's now considered week-to-week.

That means Wisconsin fans can breathe easy after what looked like another nightmare developing in front of their eyes.

The bad news for Wisconsin fans is that Alabama is looming in exactly two weeks. The Badgers will make a trip to Tuscaloosa to face the mighty Tide, and even with a week-to-week status, I'd be shocked if Edwards is under center for Luke Fickell.

That means Danny O'Neil will likely be running the offense. Not sure any fan is going to love having a backup - again - leading the charge against Alabama.

Having said that, O'Neil was very scrappy when thrust into service on Thursday night.

We'll see how it shakes out moving forward, but this is definitely good news for Wisconsin and Edwards. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.