Will Levis Sharing Gruesome Photo Of His Messed Up Shoulder Leads To Even More Questions

Will Levis shared a photo of his injured shoulder on the eve of having surgery to try to provide a bit of context about the pain he's been dealing with, and to say his arm is holding on by a thread may not be too much of an exaggeration.

One does not need to be a medical professional to determine that the protuberance sticking out between the quarterback's neck and shoulder shouldn't be there.

While Levis' photo silences any of the rumors out there that he may not need to go under the knife, it does lead to another obvious question: how the hell did Levis and/or the Titans let it get to this point before opting for surgery?

Tennessee announced on July 21 that Levis had decided to undergo shoulder surgery after consulting with doctors and his representatives. Levis attempting to go the non-surgical route to repair his shoulder is fair, but when you see that photo, it doesn't look humanly possible for the signal caller or his doctors to repair whatever is going on with his arm without some form of surgery.

The shoulder discomfort he's been dealing with stems from an injury he picked up during last season, giving him, his personal team, and the Titans plenty of time to come to the conclusion that surgery was needed, but instead opted for what is essentially the last minute to do so, as he will now miss the entire season.

Rookie Cam Ward was the favorite to land the QB1 spot anyway, but Tennessee having an experienced Levis in a backup role would have been a better option than the alternative.

The Titans haven't exactly been the league's poster child of great decision-making in recent years, and this Levis scenario certainly doesn't change that.