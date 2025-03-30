Titans Plan To Keep Will Levis Regardless Of What They Do With No. 1 Overall Pick

PALM BEACH – The Tennessee Titans spent much of last week evaluating and getting to know Cam Ward as they continue deciding what to do with the No. 1 overall selection of the 2025 NFL draft, but to hear them talk, they're not giving up on Will Levis.

"What's the plan with Will Levis? The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year," club president of football operations Chad Brinker told the club's website Sunday.

"And that's like every player that's on our roster. It's no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he's working hard. Everybody knows he's a great kid, he's a hard worker, and he's going to give it everything he has. And we're going to continue to work with Will Levis."

Brinker: Levis Not On Trade Block

That's important to know because, firstly, there was a report earlier in March that the Titans would be trading Levis.

"That's a false report," Brinker said.

Secondly, it might make sense for the Titans to move on from Levis, entering his third season, if they indeed do draft Ward No. 1 because they may not be thrilled about the idea of having two former early-round picks competing for the same job when they can get some draft compensation back by trading Levis.

But the Titans seem comfortable with that scenario and apparently see nothing wrong with the idea of Levis and Ward competing.

Cam Ward And Levis Together

And if Ward wins, he earned it.

And if Levis wins, he obviously made a jump during training camp from his 2024 season in which he was inconsistent.

Both players would be on their rookie contracts, so there is no salary cap reason to prevent having both.

It really is a no-lose situation for the Titans either way.

The Titans have three quarterbacks on the roster – Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

Titans Want Four QBs

Brinker said the club is comfortable with that number for now but would prefer a fourth quarterback on the roster – which fits the ideas of both drafting Ward and keeping Levis.

"For us heading into this camp, we at least want three quarterbacks, preferably four if we can," Brinker said. "Depending on what we do in this draft, if we go quarterback (we'd have four), or we go another position, at least we'd have three quarterbacks.

"If we don't draft one, maybe we could look for a fourth (after) and then we'd have four quarterbacks going into the preseason."

So, barring a significant change in direction, Will Levis is staying with the Titans.