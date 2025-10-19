Wild Stats Put The Broncos Historic Victory Over Giants In Perspective

What, in the heck, did we just watch?

I did not expect the New York Giants to be in the game of the year against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, but here we are. You probably know what happened by now, but let’s recap.

Jaxson Dart was balling out and the Giants defense had the Broncos offense in a torture chamber. It looked like all the hate Dart got this week from Denver was coming back to bite the Broncos.

At the end of three quarters, New York had a 19-0 lead. And then this game decided to drop acid and go absolutely off the rails.

We had debatable pass interference calls, fourth down conversions aplenty, and a nuclear explosion of offense from Denver. Bo Nix and the Broncos found a way to drop 33 — THIRTY FREAKING THREE points — in 15 minutes of game time to get the most improbable win of the year.

I’m sorry, I'm going to need a minute to process that, and I don't care about either of these teams (I’m a Patriots fan). And they did this all on the day they honored the late franchise legend Demaryius Thomas.

Mad props to the Broncos, like seriously. But if we’re being honest, could this be a more Giants loss in the history of football?

They literally played nearly a flawless game, and yet they blew a 19-point lead in 15 minutes and made themselves the subject of ridicule for the rest of eternity (for this and a few other reasons).

Just how historically bad was this collapse? Thankfully, the NFL world gave us a pair of stats that puts this loss in perspective.

Wow. I didn’t even think the Giants could mess up this badly.

I can’t imagine what the morale is like on the team. That’s the kind of loss that can derail a season. Maybe New York can rally and bounce back next week.

Or maybe they’ll just continue being the Giants.