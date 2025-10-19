Broncos Pay Tribute to Demaryius Thomas with Touching Ceremony

A perennial Pro Bowl player in the 2010s, former Denver Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas was honored Sunday at Empower Field.

The Broncos were celebrating alumni from their 2015 Super Bowl 50 team, which featured Thomas, who tragically died in 2021 at age 33 due to complications related to seizures.

Thomas was also on the receiving end of one of Denver's most memorable plays, catching the game-winning touchdown from Tim Tebow that eliminated the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

From 2013 to 2016, Thomas recorded more than 1,300 receiving yards in four straight seasons and served as Peyton Manning’s top target after the quarterback joined an elite Denver offense in 2012.

Thomas’ pillar in the Broncos’ Hall of Fame was unveiled during the ceremony, featuring a bronze bust of the beloved receiver.

Peyton Manning attended Denver’s Alumni Weekend and spoke emotionally about Thomas’ impact, holding back tears as he reflected on his former teammate.

Thomas’ mother, Katina, was also present, creating an emotional moment.

"I’m wanting to touch his face again," Thomas’ mother said, reaching out to touch the pillar.

"This right here, it’s like he’s still here with us today and in our hearts. So, he lives on through all of us and through all the community and his fans."

In the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning season, Thomas led the team with 105 receptions for 1,304 yards and six touchdowns.

Former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak also paid tribute to Thomas.

"He put a smile on your face," Kubiak said.

"The NFL’s tough. A lot of games, a lot of ups and downs, so you have some rough days. And D.T. could always catch you as a coach when you had a rough day and make you smile again and make you feel good. D.T.’s just a tremendous person, tremendous player."

Sunday was a rollercoaster for Broncos fans, between the touching tribute and an electric win.

The Broncos beat the New York Giants despite trailing 19-0 heading into the fourth quarter. Among the reactions in Denver, many fans credited Thomas as an "angel on the field," guiding the team to a stunning 33-32 comeback victory.

