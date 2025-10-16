Broncos Linebacker Becomes the First Jaxson Dart Hater Leading Up To Face-Off

Amid all the Jaxson Dart hype, we have our first hater.

PublishedUpdated

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has been relishing the spotlight since taking over as QB1 several weeks ago, amassing two big wins for Big Blue to back up his flashy style.

By most accounts, it’s been fun watching the dynamic and youthful Dart pump new energy into a backsliding franchise — that is, unless you’re Jonathon Cooper.

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper didn’t mince words when asked about the 22-year-old Dart ahead of Denver’s Week 7 clash with the Giants. He didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the Giants’ new QB.

READ: Giants’ Electric Rookies Prove They're More Dangerous Than MetLife's Turf in Win Over Eagles

To put it simply, he’s not the biggest Dart fan — and he can’t wait to humble the rookie.

"He’s a young guy, he’s feelin’ himself a little bit," Cooper said.

"He’s out there running around, he’s got the chain on, he’s dancing. I feel like everybody needs something."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 09: JaxsonDart #6 of the New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cooper’s confidence isn’t unfounded. The seventh-rounder has carved out a major role on one of the league’s toughest defenses, and his AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor in Week 6 only adds to the momentum.

"We’ve gone against QBs who have run around in the pocket and tried to do stuff with their legs," Cooper added. "So, ain’t nothing we haven’t seen."

For a late-round pick, Cooper’s rise has been impressive. In 2024, after racking up five and a half sacks through nine games, he earned a four-year, $60 million extension with Denver.

Dart, on the other hand, carries the weight of first-round expectations — the quarterback the Giants traded back into the round to get.

LONDON , ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Jonathon Cooper (0) of the Denver Broncos celebrates after sacking Justin Fields (7) of the New York Jets to seal the deal during the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 13-11 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, October 12, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

In three weeks as a starter, his mobility and quick decision-making have helped the Giants’ offense average 23 points per game. His 5.2 yards per rush have been a key boost to their third-down success.

The rookie now faces a Broncos defense ranked second in the league against the pass, allowing just 245.2 yards per game, and known for shutting down mobile quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields. To prove he’s more than a product of rookie fortune and unpredictability, Dart will need to quiet critics like Cooper, who are eager to bring him back down to earth.

A Giants win would reignite their fight in the NFC East. For Cooper and the Broncos, it’s another step toward proving they belong among the AFC’s elite.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)