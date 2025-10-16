Broncos Linebacker Becomes the First Jaxson Dart Hater Leading Up To Face-Off

Amid all the Jaxson Dart hype, we have our first hater.

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has been relishing the spotlight since taking over as QB1 several weeks ago, amassing two big wins for Big Blue to back up his flashy style.

By most accounts, it’s been fun watching the dynamic and youthful Dart pump new energy into a backsliding franchise — that is, unless you’re Jonathon Cooper.

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper didn’t mince words when asked about the 22-year-old Dart ahead of Denver’s Week 7 clash with the Giants. He didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the Giants’ new QB.

To put it simply, he’s not the biggest Dart fan — and he can’t wait to humble the rookie.

"He’s a young guy, he’s feelin’ himself a little bit," Cooper said.

"He’s out there running around, he’s got the chain on, he’s dancing. I feel like everybody needs something."

Cooper’s confidence isn’t unfounded. The seventh-rounder has carved out a major role on one of the league’s toughest defenses, and his AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor in Week 6 only adds to the momentum.

"We’ve gone against QBs who have run around in the pocket and tried to do stuff with their legs," Cooper added. "So, ain’t nothing we haven’t seen."

For a late-round pick, Cooper’s rise has been impressive. In 2024, after racking up five and a half sacks through nine games, he earned a four-year, $60 million extension with Denver.

Dart, on the other hand, carries the weight of first-round expectations — the quarterback the Giants traded back into the round to get.

In three weeks as a starter, his mobility and quick decision-making have helped the Giants’ offense average 23 points per game. His 5.2 yards per rush have been a key boost to their third-down success.

The rookie now faces a Broncos defense ranked second in the league against the pass, allowing just 245.2 yards per game, and known for shutting down mobile quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields. To prove he’s more than a product of rookie fortune and unpredictability, Dart will need to quiet critics like Cooper, who are eager to bring him back down to earth.

A Giants win would reignite their fight in the NFC East. For Cooper and the Broncos, it’s another step toward proving they belong among the AFC’s elite.

