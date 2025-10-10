Giants’ Electric Rookies Prove They're More Dangerous Than MetLife's Turf in Win Over Eagles

Are we in a new era of Giants football? Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are making the case.

Don't get too excited, Giants fans. But get a little excited.

Big Blue’s electric rookies — QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo — saved New York from another beating at the talons of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants flipped the script, beating the reigning Super Bowl champs 34-17, thanks to a hat trick of rushing touchdowns by Skattebo.

Known jokingly as the Creatine Caucasians for their cool levels of brawn, Dart and Skattebo’s bull-headed but thrilling energy has given this Giants team a newfound underdog appeal. With nothing to lose, these rookies are balling out in their first professional starts.

Jaxson Dart Showed Undeniable Swagger On TNF

First-round quarterback Jaxson Dart was pure showtime — beyond his two touchdowns on the night.

He was high-fiving officials, launching himself at Eagles corners, ready to pop his head off, and shaking off a hard hit in the third quarter that briefly sent him to the blue medical tent.

Coach Brian Daboll, feeling the heat of a 1-4 start, turned heads when he personally checked in on Dart’s status — even barking at the team’s medical staff for updates. He couldn’t get his QB back on the field fast enough, especially with Russell Wilson coming in for relief and a 10-point lead (27-17) hanging in the balance.

Daboll later admitted he apologized for rushing the medical staff, but his desperation said it all.

After a concussion evaluation, Dart returned to the field, sparking sighs of relief across the Meadowlands. The thought of more Wilson snaps was enough to make any Giants fan shudder.

All night, Dart’s mobility kept the Eagles’ defense guessing. He danced around the pocket to find open receivers or simply made plays with his legs.

He finished 17-of-25 for 195 yards, with a passing touchdown and a rushing score to boot.

Skattebo Smashed The Birds

Cam Skattebo brought the hammer — rushing for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

He even picked up a taunting penalty along the way, but given his performance, Giants fans will forgive him.

Eat your hearts out, fantasy managers.

The bruising back’s north-south running style perfectly complements Dart’s improvisational flair — a duo that’s giving the Giants offense a personality it’s lacked for years.

Eagles Sleepwalk Through Primetime

On the flip side, the players-only-meeting Philadelphia Eagles looked lifeless under the Thursday night lights.

Jalen Hurts nearly tossed a pick-six after being intercepted by Cordale Flott while trying to rally in the second half.

The Eagles’ offense continues to sputter, unable to fully involve their elite receiving corps. Their defense — missing Jalen Carter and losing Quinyon Mitchell early — couldn’t bail them out this time.

Even Saquon Barkley, facing his former team, managed just 58 yards on 12 carries in his would-be revenge game.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s once-feared schemes seem to have lost their sting. The 2025 Eagles don’t intimidate offenses the way his old units did.

New York improves to a cautious 2-4, while the Eagles drop back-to-back games to sit at 4-2.

Who knows — maybe this is the start of something special for the Giants.

Dart and Skattebo aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Knock on wood.

