Why Would Jerry Jones Shade Micah Parsons Two Days Before Cowboys-Packers Showdown?

We all know the saying, "Don’t poke the bear." In sports contexts, it implies not taunting or trash-talking a superstar who can make your lives miserable all by himself.

Jerry Jones ignored that age-tested wisdom to poke the worst bear possible: Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers face off on Sunday night for the first time since Jones traded the superstar pass rusher just weeks before the season began. So far, Parsons has been the force he’s always been, making an already formidable Green Bay defensive line all the more tenacious and nasty.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' defense has been meh. It’s almost as if they could have used a star pass rusher in his prime.

Jones believes his Cowboys will be able to contain Parsons on Sunday night.

"While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah. As we know, we didn't exactly win the Super Bowl those years," Jones told 103.5 The Fan on Friday. "The bottom line is, when I look at playing him, I think of trying to have him as an advantage when we were playing other teams over the last four years. Some plays, it looks beautiful. But then other plays, especially running plays, you can wish you'd had a different formation."

Perhaps Jones should have sat this one out.

If nothing else, it adds extra motivation to a guy who feels disrespected by the fact that the Cowboys owner didn’t want to pay Parsons an adequate amount before hitting free agency.

On top of that, Parsons said earlier this week that the only tribute he wants for the weekend is a win. This dude is locked in, and he is going to be out for blood.

In reality, the only real way you can stop this dude is if you hold him, or double team him, which opens up the rest of that pass rush. There is no good way to stop Parsons.

Jones has poked the bear. He will likely live to regret it.