No Video Tribute For Micah Parsons From Cowboys, And Maybe That’s The End Of Them If We're Lucky

Hopefully there will soon be a video tribute to video tributes

One of the biggest games of Week 4 of the NFL season is the Green Bay Packers heading to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, this is because of the shocking trade between the two teams that sent defensive end Micah Parsons to Green Bay.

However, Parsons will not be getting one of those maudlin video tributes from his old team, but he doesn't care.

And I think that's a great thing for all of us.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that there would be no video tribute to Parsons when the Packers roll into town, so he was, in turn, asked how he felt about this.

"There's a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn't say the tribute is one of them," Parsons said. "I just think there's hard feelings maybe there for them, but, for me, I'm happy where I'm at. And we've got a really good football team. So I guess I can [receive] my tribute in a win, I hope."

I think Parsons would be tribute-worthy, but in fairness, what would they say in it? If anything, they should be apologizing for not putting together a team that can make the occasional playoff run, but I digress…

I'm glad to hear this because I am so sick of video tributes, and maybe this will mark the end for them.

Sure, years ago, when they were few and far between, they were fine. They were reserved for the most deserving players who spent a lot of time in that city.

As time went on, we started seeing guys who only played a season or two in town getting tributes. That's not tribute-worthy at all. It was getting to the point where I wouldn't have been surprised to see a player get a tribute just because one time he stopped in a city to pee while on a road trip.

So, maybe a player who should've had a tribute not getting a tribute will mean that video tributes are dead, except for a select few instances.