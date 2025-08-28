Crumbling Relationship With Cowboys Leads To Micah Parsons Trade To Green Bay Packers

Cowboy shifted stance after linebacker left town for a second medical opinion on his back

The Micah Parson versus Jerry Jones saga that had captivated Dallas Cowboys fans throughout the offseason, into training camp and the preseason, is over – but not the way anyone expected, because Parsons has been traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Hours after we learned the Cowboys were actively fielding trade calls for the premier pass rusher, Parsons is off to the Frozen Tundra where he is about to sign a four-year contract worth a reported $188 million.

Parsons gets $136 million in guaranteed money from a deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and indeed in NFL history, averaging $47 million per season.

Pressure From The Cowboys

The full scope of the deal will soon be known, but what is known is the Packers are sending the Cowboys two first-round draft picks plus defensive tackle Kenny Clark, per a source. Clark is a three-time Pro Bowl player be he wasn't that last year when he collected only one sack in 17 games.

Whatever the cost it's obviously worth it to the Pack right now.

Parsons has collected 52.5 sacks in 63 NFL starts. He is behind only Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, J.J. Watt and DeMarcus Ware in the number of sacks his first four NFL season.

This move certainly is a change from the moment Parsons requested a trade Aug. 1 and club owner Jerry Jones treated the request as if someone had told him he has a horn growing out of his forehead.

But the issue became much more serious this week.

Things got increasingly uncomfortable when Parsons, holding in despite being under contract, signaled his "back soreness’’ may prevent him from playing in the regular season and prevent the team from punishing him for being absent from the lineup without reason.

So this week, Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer raised the temperature on Parsons having to play by telling reporters Parsons is medically cleared to practice.



A Counter Move By Parsons

"Yeah, again, there's always a chance for more tests and things like that, but at this time we do (view Parsons as being able to practice)," Schottenheimer said. "Yes."

Nope, Parsons seemingly answered, because the NFL Network reported he was leaving town to seek a second medical opinion on the back he insists is tight.

The Cowboys open their season next Thursday evening against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is of the opinion that Parsons is under contract, which is true, and must play. He's also of the opinion that Parsons agreed to a $203 million extension over five years in March.

Parsons, who made his trade request Aug. 1, is of the opinion that Jerry Jones's opinion doesn't mean a thing to him. He contends there was no contract agreement because Jones refused to speak with his agent. And, oh by the way, his back is getting more sore by the minute.

The Cowboys and Parsons wanted to resolve the situation before the season began and a trade certainly did that.

Parsons Will Be Highest Paid Non-QB

Not every team could afford Parsons, either because of the compensation to the player, or the resources to the Cowboys was too steep. Remember, whatever team that's interested in acquiring Parsons had to pay out to the player and the team.

The compensation to Parsons surpasses the $41 million per year deal T.J. Watt signed last month in becoming the highest-paid non-QB.

Watt's deal, by the way, spanned only three seasons. So the Packers had to beat the $41 million figure by multiple millions to get the 26-year-old Parsons to agree.

Mint Of Picks And Bags Of Money

There is a very good chance Cowboys fans are going to roast Jerry Jones for doing this.

Jones understands he is giving up perhaps the best young pass rusher in the league. And he understands his fan base will see him as a villain for losing that talent.

Both things matter to Jones because he wants to win, and he wants to be the hero in Dallas.

And he may yet win. Clark is a good player. But he's not going to be the hero.

In a world focused on the now, the two future first-round picks are an obscure prize in exchange for the certainty of a great pass rusher.

And Cowboys fans will let Jones know that very loudly.