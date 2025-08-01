Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Requests Trade After Contract Stalemate

Linebacker Micah Parsons has delivered the news no Dallas Cowboys fan wanted to hear: he wants a trade.

On Friday, the two-time All-Pro posted a lengthy statement on social media that he no longer has any desire to remain with America’s team. Despite showing up for training camp during an unsettled contact negotiation , he officially reached his breaking point and made a public statement expressing his desire to be moved.

"Yes I wanted to be here," Parson wrote. "I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

In just 63 career games, he has tallied 52.5 sacks and been a wrecking ball on the defensive side. With other defensive stars such as T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, and Myles Garrett getting massive contracts this offseason, it seems reasonable for Parsons to want similar money given his production.

But Dallas was unwilling to budge, and in doing so, seemed to have lost one of their premier players. You can bet dozens of NFL teams are going to make calls to see if they can land one of the league’s top linebackers.