Why Tiger Woods Was One Of Three Past Winners Who Didn't Attend The Masters Champions Dinner

Tiger Woods announced in early March that he had ruptured his Achilles, signaling, of course, that he would not be teeing it up in the 2025 Masters or anytime soon thereafter. Sitting among past Masters champions at the Masters Champions dinner on Tuesday night at Augusta National felt like it could still be in the cards, but the 49-year-old was a no-show.

Woods was one of three past champions who were not in attendance, with Sandy Lyle and Vijay Singh being the other two who did not break bread with previous winners.

According to 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, Woods hasn't been able to put his full weight on his foot, and stairs are a no-go for the big cat for the time being.

"We were putting our jackets away, and the guys said that Tiger still can't put weight on his foot," Coody told Golfweek. "They said his weight tolerance just isn't there to climb up those stairs."

Woods explained in his announcement in March that he "began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured."

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support," he continued.

Things have been quiet on the Woods front after the announcement of his injury, but he did confirm to the world that he is dating Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. in a very unique post on social media.

Augusta National shared earlier in the week that Woods will be designing a nine-hole, par-3 course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course, which is more commonly known as the Patch.