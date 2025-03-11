Tiger Woods Shares 'Ruptured' Achilles Injury News With Masters Looming

Combine Tiger Woods and a "ruptured" Achilles in the same sentence just 30 days from The Masters and you have the ingredients for a major sports story.

Woods, 49, shared news on Tuesday that he ruptured the Achilles while beginning to "ramp up" his training for what many expected to be a run to participate at Augusta National in April.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," Dr. Stucken said in the announcement shared on Tiger's social media channels.

Now what for the Big Cat?

As you can see in that announcement, Tiger's team is mentioning "recovery" and "rehab" which doesn't sound good for fans hoping to see Tiger attempt to walk his way around Augusta National.

Tiger Woods' injuries begin to mount

In September, Tiger underwent a back surgery of the lumber spine to help him eliminate back spasms that caused him discomfort during the 2024 season, according to Golfweek. The back spasms limited Tiger to just five events and is believed to be the sixth back surgery he's undergone.

In February 2024, Tiger had to withdraw from the Genesis with "flu-like symptoms" while noting the DNF had nothing to do with his back or ankle.

In April 2023, Woods had surgery on a joint just below his ankle to "address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture."

"I hurt every day," Tiger told the media a year ago at The Masters. "Every shot that's not on the tee box is a challenge."

Why show up?

"I love golf. I love to compete," he added.

After a miraculous job making the cut, Tiger finished in last place after a disastrous Saturday round where he finished 10-over. That was his worst round in a major over his career.