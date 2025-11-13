Why Was Former Gators Coach Billy Napier At Georgia's Practice This Week?

The Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs REALLY do not like each other.

"You can throw out the record books when these two teams meet."

"There's no love lost between these two programs."

Any other hackneyed football cliché you want to use, the point remains: the Dawgs and Gators don't get along.

So imagine the surprise of millions of college football fans, both neutral and invested in this rivalry, when unsubstantiated reports started to surface earlier this week that freshly fired Florida coach, Billy Napier, was seen attending Georgia's practices and meetings ahead of the Bulldogs' matchup with Texas this Saturday.

The noise only grew as the week dragged on, until finally, several college football reporters were able to confirm that, yes, Napier was indeed invited to Georgia's practice this week.

Now, riddle me this: why would a man who was coaching the Florida Gators no more than a month ago decide to spend his newly acquired downtime at one of the schools that helped facilitate his downfall over the past three and a half years?

Billy Napier never even came close to defeating the Bulldogs while donning the headset at UF. Why decide to make Athens your first stop as a former head coach?

Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered a plausible explanation.

Sure, Jan. Sure.

Despite this super airtight explanation from Kirby, folks in Gator Nation have their conspiracy theories, and some aren't exactly thrilled about his choices.

Was Billy Napier a UGA double agent sent to Florida to destroy the program from the inside?

With how stubborn and inept he was during his time in Gainesville, that theory seems entirely plausible.

Or maybe he's trying to poach some of Florida's better players in the portal for Georgia this offseason.

Yeah, the Gators may have been a disappointing team, but there's plenty of talent still left on that roster.

I doubt Bulldog fans would turn down guys like Jadan Baugh, Dallas Wilson, or Vernell Brown III to help their offense hum in 2026.

Regardless of the explanation, it's a little bizarre to see Napier getting so chummy with Georgia before the first buyout payment has even hit his bank account.

He could've gone anywhere else but decided to kick it with his former arch rival, and that's just plain weird.

Although, with Nick Saban now retired, perhaps Kirby Smart has taken up the "Home For Wayward Coaches" that his old boss ran over in Tuscaloosa.

If that's the case, here's hoping Georgia hires him as their next offensive coordinator.

Now there's something that would make every Gator fan happy.