Who Gets Shown More During A Broadcast? Taylor Swift Or Michael Irvin

What exactly would you say you do here, Michael.

Turn on a Kansas City Chiefs broadcast during the football season, and you're bound to see pop music sensation and Travis Kelce's betrothed, Taylor Swift, seated in the press box and taking in a game.

It has caused a good bit of consternation among football fans, and rightly so.

Football fans are tuning in to see the game, not see some sideshow attraction detract from the product on the field.

But what if I told you there is another distraction that gets even more screen time but way less publicity than the future Mrs. Kelce.

Meet Michael Irvin, Hall of Fame wide receiver, former Miami Hurricane, and part-time dog impersonator.

Irvin thinks because he played for the Hurricanes 40 years ago, that he's a part of the team.

Now listen, I am all for former players coming back to their school and showing the next generation how things are done at their respective programs, but this guy gets more screen time than the Canes' head coach.

This is purely anecdotal, but in today's SMU-Miami game, I counted no less than eight times through the first three quarters that the ESPN cameras panned to Irvin doing absolutely nothing important.

I'm not the only one noticing this either, as people on X are starting to notice how frequently Irvin's dumb mug gets plastered all over their television screens.

The worst part is I still don't know what this guy does.

Is he a hype man, a la Flava Flav in Public Enemy? Does he coach the receivers on the low?

Can someone please tell me!?

Or is he just there to be a "brand ambassador?" Which is the exact kind of nebulous, Gen Z job title that is going to make me irrationally angry on an otherwise beautiful college football Saturday.

If you're mad about Taylor Swift but aren't angry about Michael Irvin, you're either blissfully ignorant or a Canes fan, and I honestly couldn't tell you which one is worse.

Get Michael Irvin off my TV and let me go back to enjoying my college football Saturdays.