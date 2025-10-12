Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Turn Heads at Lions, Chiefs 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup

Friends Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark brought star power to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time as Travis Kelce faced the visiting Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Swift’s game-day streak has been impossible to ignore this season, but this marked her first home appearance of 2025. When she’s in the house, it’s always a spectacle.

NBC’s cameras often cut to the suite where Swift and Clark watched the action, laughing and chatting as the Chiefs fought to stay ahead. Swift shared a warm hug with Ed Kelce, Travis’s dad.

Still the world’s top pop icon, Swift made her Arrowhead return shortly after the October release of her 12th studio album, which broke opening-day records and reportedly earned more than $2 million in first-day sales.

Then there’s Caitlin Clark, another superstar in her own right and a devoted member of Chiefs Kingdom.

The WNBA sensation has spent much of the year recovering from injuries that sidelined her late in the season, leaving a noticeable gap in the league’s momentum.

Without Clark, the WNBA has cooled off faster than Kadarius Toney in Chiefs red.

Earlier this year, Clark reaffirmed her fandom, telling reporters,

"Obviously, I'm a huge Chiefs fan, I’ve been one for a while, and Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan too. It was fun, and it worked out where we could go and had the time."

With Swift’s engagement to Kelce announced in August, Arrowhead carried an extra layer of excitement. As Kelce begins his 13th NFL season, fans can’t help but wonder if this could be his swan song.

