Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Turn Heads at Lions, Chiefs 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup

Friends Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark brought star power to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time as Travis Kelce faced the visiting Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Swift’s game-day streak has been impossible to ignore this season, but this marked her first home appearance of 2025. When she’s in the house, it’s always a spectacle.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 12: Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NBC’s cameras often cut to the suite where Swift and Clark watched the action, laughing and chatting as the Chiefs fought to stay ahead. Swift shared a warm hug with Ed Kelce, Travis’s dad.

Still the world’s top pop icon, Swift made her Arrowhead return shortly after the October release of her 12th studio album, which broke opening-day records and reportedly earned more than $2 million in first-day sales.

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold a flag celebrating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement during an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Then there’s Caitlin Clark, another superstar in her own right and a devoted member of Chiefs Kingdom. 

The WNBA sensation has spent much of the year recovering from injuries that sidelined her late in the season, leaving a noticeable gap in the league’s momentum. 

Without Clark, the WNBA has cooled off faster than Kadarius Toney in Chiefs red.

Earlier this year, Clark reaffirmed her fandom, telling reporters, 

"Obviously, I'm a huge Chiefs fan, I’ve been one for a while, and Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan too. It was fun, and it worked out where we could go and had the time."

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before kickoff against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

With Swift’s engagement to Kelce announced in August, Arrowhead carried an extra layer of excitement. As Kelce begins his 13th NFL season, fans can’t help but wonder if this could be his swan song.

