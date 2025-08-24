White Sox Mark Seat Where Pope Leo Sat During 2005 World Series Game

It's the greatest honor of his life... not counting the whole "being the Pope" thingThe Chicago White Sox honored Pope Leo by marking the seat he sat in during Game 1 of the 2005 World Series

I'm not sure if you're aware of this, but there's a new pope.

And unlike all the other Pope Classics who came before him, this one is an American, and he likes the Chicago White Sox.

…

…yeah, I figured you were aware. It's been discussed at length everywhere.

He's led White Sox chants, worn a White Sox hat, and even got some deep-dish pizza while riding around in the Pope-Mobile.

But now, he's getting one of the biggest honors you can get as a sports fan (at least it's usually an honor, not always): having a seat you sat in marked.

In this case, the Sox have marked the seat that Pope Leo sat in for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

How about that? I think that might be the greatest honor of his career… aside from being named pope.

Well… actually, if you think about it, how many popes have there been? A lot. I mean, this one is the fourteenth one named Leo.

But how many people have gotten commemorative seats like this? I can't think of too many. Really, just Grimace of McDonald's fame, the Pope, and Steve Bartman.

I know Bartman's seat is for a bit of a different reason, but he still got a seat.

It's an incredible honor, but getting that seat has to be weird. People would be asking you to stand up all night while you're trying to watch the game, so they can get a photo of the plaque (which is probably uncomfortable to sit on in the first place).

And what do you get out of it? You can say your ass was in the same seat the pope's was two decades ago.

Cool?

I will say, I do enjoy how the White Sox are leaning into being the Pope's favorite team. It's just a matter of time before he's throwing out the first pitch on Pope Leo XIV Bobblehead Night presented by Hyundai of Oak Lawn and Dude Wipes.