Pope Leo Joins White Sox Chants, Continues Streak Of Being A Big Sports Guy

The Pope hails from the Chicago area and is a massive White Sox fan

Pope Leo XIV is going about his pope-ly duties as more than 200 men have before him, but considering that he's the first pope who hails from the United States of America…

Say it with me: USA! USA! USA!

…things are going to be just a little bit different.

For instance, I don't think we've ever had a pope join a crowd chanting the name of a terrible baseball team while cruising through Vatican City in the back of (on top of?) the Pope-Mobile.

But this is what you get when you have a Pope who grew up in the Chicago area.

Pope Leo was waving to the crowds in a very dignified and official manner while giving out some blessings, when all of a sudden, a group of people started chanting "White Sox, White Sox, White Sox."

That was all it took for the Pope to practically morph into one of Bill Swerski's Superfans.

Get that man an Italian beef, stat!

Now that's a fan. The White Sox currently have the second-worst record in baseball, and if you didn't know any better, you'd think they had just locked up the AL pennant with the cheers breaking out in Vatican City.

Imagine if the Southsiders go on a miraculous run — and with the Pope on their side, some kind of miracle is not far from out of the question — they might have to take a page out of the Philly playbook and make some low-ranking cardinals get out there and start greasing poles.

I think we should expect more of this from Pope Leo, because he's a legit sports guy. He's a big tennis fan and welcomed the ironically named Jannik Sinner to the Vatican,

He also was sporting a White Sox cap recently, and his first remarks for Americans were played on the jumbotron at Rate Field, the home of the White Sox.