Pope Leo XIV Rocks Chicago White Sox Hat At Vatican As He Continues To Be The Coolest

Only a few weeks after being inaugurated as the official head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV has already made monumental moves to make religion cool again. What's great is that he's doing so by incorporating one thing that, no matter where you are on the planet, is beloved by many: sports and athletic competition.

That was no more evident than when the Pope rocked a Chicago White Sox hat at the Vatican earlier this week while addressing the general assembly in Rome.

POPE LEO IS FROM CHICAGO

"@Pontifex representing his favorite squad," the White Sox tweeted as Pope Leo ditched the traditional zuchetto for the Southside Sox's iconic white cap instead.

I mean that is awesome. I didn't even know the Pope was allowed to do that, but then again, that lies within the problem that the Catholic Church has been struggling with in recent years. Ever since the death of Pope John Paul II, various scandals have erupted across the Church, leading to a decline in the number of Catholics in the United States. America's first-ever born Pope is the perfect answer to bridging pop culture with religion - something that is desperately needed as the Good Shepherd tries to bring back any sheep that may have gotten lost along the way.

The 69-year-old Pope, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, was born in Chicago and grew up loving the White Sox. If that wasn't enough, he also made sports headlines in recent weeks after it became known that he was a New York Knicks fan since Jalen Brunson and a number of current players played at Villanova University, where Leo is an alumnus.

The Knicks' divine intervention run came up short in the end as they were defeated in six games by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their run, however, was praised by many as no one expected them to even go as far as they did.

The Chicago White Sox however, could use Pope Leo's daily prayers and maybe a favor from God himself, as the team is absolutely horrendous with a record of 23-44 and a winning percentage of .343.

But as they said for another American League team in the fictional Angels in the Outfield… "Hey, it could happen!"

I don't know a better person than the Pope to be on your side!