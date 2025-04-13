White House Doc: Winning Golf Tournaments Helping Trump Stay In Tip-Top Shape

Lots of things can contribute to a person’s overall health, but one thing in particular is helping President Donald Trump stay in great physical condition.

On Sunday, White House physician Sean Barbabella released a memo discussing Trump’s recent health report. Noting a few physical ailments, Barbabella said Trump is in excellent physical condition.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbabella said .

What is contributing to the president’s overall health? Standard things like keeping busy, but there’s another reason the physician says the 78-year-old president is in good physical condition.

"His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being," he said . "President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events."

Did you catch that last part? Being a menace on the golf course and winning tournaments helps him stay in peak physical shape.

Even if he isn’t winning, playing golf is a great way to keep your mind sharp. There is so much strategy and mental focus required to play this game, and if you play as much as Trump does, your brain and overall health are going to stay in peak shape.

Trump wasn’t surprised that he passed the test, as he has done it plenty of times before - something he noted his predecessors weren’t willing to do.

"I think it’s a pretty well-known test. I’ve taken the test four times. I’ve got nothing wrong," he said, referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. "That’s what the American people want. Biden refused to take it. Kamala refused to take it."

In other aspects of the report, Trump was listed at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds.