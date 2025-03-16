Donald Trump Says He Won 'Probably His Last' Golf Club Championship

Could golf soon be without Donald Trump? Say it ain't so! The President of the United States posted on Truth Social that he won his "Golf Club Championship" but also hinted that he may be hanging up his spikes (at least in the competitive sense).

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!" Trump posted.

Probably his last? NO! Donald Trump cannot stop winning his own tournament! That would be like Tiger Woods not winning anymore tournam… oh wait, never mind.

Trump takes a lot of heat for his non-stop golf play from the Left because, well, he's Donald Trump and they're the Left. It's kind of what they do.

Still, it's funny that they talk about how much golf Trump plays but still claim that he sucks. Trump most definitely doesn't suck. If you watched the video he did with Bryson DeChambeau – which I highly recommend that you watch because it was great – you know that 45/47 can stripe a golf ball.

The putting stroke leaves a bit to be desired, but hey, whatever works.

Surely, people are going to claim that Trump cheated his way to the Club Championship, but I don't think he needs to do that. From the senior tees, Trump is a STICK.

Plus, he passed those genes down to his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is headed to the University of Miami on a full athletic scholarship for golf.

And, call me crazy, but I like the U.S. President being a competitor. The United States is built on competition and the leaders should understand its importance. And, they should be winners.

It's sad if Trump is truly done competing in club championships, but there's no other way to go out than to go out on top. Trump might not have the game that he once did, but he dinked-and-dunked his way to one, final championship victory.

It's been said many times before, but Peyton Manning and Donald Trump are basically the same person. Both are extremely likable; both are incredible athletes who dominated at their peaks; both found a way to adapt their games with age; and both went out as champions.

Congratulations on the Club Championship, Mr. President. Let the haters eat their hearts out.