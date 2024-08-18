Donald Trump's Granddaughter, Kai, Commits To University Of Miami To Play Golf

Many people might not have known Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former United States President Donald Trump, prior to her stirring speech at the Republican National Convention.

The 17-year-old stood in front of the entire congregation and delivered an emotional speech, speaking glowingly of her grandfather who is now the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election.

She jokingly mentioned that her grandfather always tries to beat her at golf, but also talked about how much he's helped her learn to play the game.

Turns out, Kai Trump is a very, very good golfer.

Now, she's taking her talents to South Beach.

Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., announced on Instagram that she's going to attend the University of Miami on a golf scholarship.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she wrote.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."

Good for Kai Trump. Being born into a rich family could have allowed her to coast her way through life.

Instead, she works hard to be a top-level golfer. That is not a sport that people get good at easily.

It takes a lot of hard work, discipline, and determination.

And I should know. I'm a former President's Cup Champion at Portland Golf Course in Portland, Connecticut and the current C Flight Club Champion.

So, if anyone knows what it takes to be a star at golf, it's me.