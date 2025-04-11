President Trump Makes His Pick For Who's Winning The Masters

It's no secret that President Donald Trump is a big golf guy, and on Friday he was onboard Air Force One on his way to Mar-A-Lago to do just that.

But, of course, this is Masters weekend, so a lot of people have breakfast ball on the brain, which begs the question: who is the President picking to win the Masters?

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj was able to ask that question while onboard Air Force One with the White House Press Pool.

Of course, President Trump is a big sports guy and was quick to rattle off a couple of players he thinks could be wearing a green jacket come Sunday evening.

(The question comes in at the 5:02 mark.)

There are so many great guys," the president said. "They're all friends of mine. They've got some great ones. Scottie Scheffler is great, Bryson (DeChambeau) is great, you have some really good ones — Justin Rose is another — all friends of mine.

"It’s gonna be a good Masters; it's gonna be a very good Masters," he continued. "There are some fantastic golfers at the top, and the course looks beautiful."

Through the first two rounds, those are looking like some sound picks from the Commander in Chief.

Rose is the leader at the moment at -8, while DeChambeau is currently in second at -7, while Sheffler is tied for fifth place with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty, and Shane Lowry at -5.

Trump knows DeChambeau's game first-hand as well. He took part in a viral video with him in which they tried to team up together to break 50.

Perhaps whoever ends up winning the tournament will end up paying President Trump a visit at the White House. Over the last week, the President has welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as Team Penske owner Roger Penske and several of his drivers from various racing series.

The latter visit also led to the president receiving an open invitation to attend the Indianapolis 500.